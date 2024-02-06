All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMarch 26, 2022

Two in custody after alleged break-ins near Fruitland, lengthy vehicle chase

Cape Girardeau County authorities have apprehended two suspects and are seeking as many as three more in an alleged string of break-ins in the Fruitland area that eventually led to a lengthy vehicle chase. Sgt. Cody Windbigler of the county Sheriff's Office said information gathered in the investigation indicates as many as five people, reportedly from St. ...

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

Cape Girardeau County authorities have apprehended two suspects and are seeking as many as three more in an alleged string of break-ins in the Fruitland area that eventually led to a lengthy vehicle chase.

Sgt. Cody Windbigler of the county Sheriff's Office said information gathered in the investigation indicates as many as five people, reportedly from St. Louis, fled the scene in Fruitland after a witness observed an alleged break-in and began to follow the suspects. At one point, at least one of the suspects shot at the witness, who then stopped pursuing the suspects.

Deputies located them, and an ensuing chase ended in Jefferson County, Missouri, when the suspects' vehicle became inoperable. One suspect was found in a ditch near the vehicle, but no other suspects were found at that time.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Another has since been taken into custody.

A release from the Sheriff's Office said Cape Girardeau County authorities are pursuing several charges against both juveniles in custody -- first-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, resisting arrest and felony stealing.

The investigation is ongoing.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 19
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before m...
NewsNov. 19
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compens...
NewsNov. 19
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal aft...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy