Cape Girardeau County authorities have apprehended two suspects and are seeking as many as three more in an alleged string of break-ins in the Fruitland area that eventually led to a lengthy vehicle chase.

Sgt. Cody Windbigler of the county Sheriff's Office said information gathered in the investigation indicates as many as five people, reportedly from St. Louis, fled the scene in Fruitland after a witness observed an alleged break-in and began to follow the suspects. At one point, at least one of the suspects shot at the witness, who then stopped pursuing the suspects.

Deputies located them, and an ensuing chase ended in Jefferson County, Missouri, when the suspects' vehicle became inoperable. One suspect was found in a ditch near the vehicle, but no other suspects were found at that time.