Two Illinois women arrested following pursuit, crash in Sikeston

Two women were arrested following a police pursuit where they wrecked their vehicle into a gas main on Thursday just outside of Sikeston.

According to a probable-cause statement released by Sikeston DPS, officers responded to the two women, identified as Jesika N. Butler, 29, and Germyrha Crook, 25, both of Murphysboro, Illinois, after Butler attempted to purchase a 2017 Ford Focus at approximately 11:15 a.m. Thursday from All-Star Auto in Sikeston with a check deemed fraudulent by the Bank of Herrin.

Officers instructed Butler to sit at a desk while they contacted the bank in reference to the check, and Butler fled the dealership in a white Chevrolet Malibu. The responding officer reportedly attempted to open the vehicle's door to remove Butler, but the car drove away while they were grabbing the handle.