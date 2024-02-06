All sections
NewsJanuary 30, 2021

Two Illinois women arrested following pursuit, crash in Sikeston

Two women were arrested following a police pursuit where they wrecked their vehicle into a gas main on Thursday just outside of Sikeston. According to a probable-cause statement released by Sikeston DPS, officers responded to the two women, identified as Jesika N. ...

J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves
story image illustation

Two women were arrested following a police pursuit where they wrecked their vehicle into a gas main on Thursday just outside of Sikeston.

According to a probable-cause statement released by Sikeston DPS, officers responded to the two women, identified as Jesika N. Butler, 29, and Germyrha Crook, 25, both of Murphysboro, Illinois, after Butler attempted to purchase a 2017 Ford Focus at approximately 11:15 a.m. Thursday from All-Star Auto in Sikeston with a check deemed fraudulent by the Bank of Herrin.

Officers instructed Butler to sit at a desk while they contacted the bank in reference to the check, and Butler fled the dealership in a white Chevrolet Malibu. The responding officer reportedly attempted to open the vehicle's door to remove Butler, but the car drove away while they were grabbing the handle.

Police began pursuing the Malibu, driven by Crook, at the intersection of Linn and North Ingram. During the pursuit, Crook crashed the car into a gas main at U.S. Highway 61 and County Road 450. At this point a child younger than a year old was discovered in the vehicle.

Officers discovered one gram of methamphetamine in Butler's right pants pocket, and, following the incident, discovered a printer, numerous blank checks belonging to other people, and a black purse which had two bags of methamphetamine weighing 25 grams in the vehicle. Two yellow pills, later identified as the Schedule IV narcotic alpraxolam, were also discovered in Crook's wallet.

The gas main damaged during the chase was owned by Liberty Utilities, and the cost to repair is approximately $10,000.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

