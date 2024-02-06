Two Georgia men, accused in Cape Girardeau County Circuit Court of abducting and robbing a woman before releasing her unharmed last week, also face federal charges of carjacking.

Federal prosecutors filed charges of motor vehicle theft/carjacking in U.S. District Court in Cape Girardeau on Friday.

The same day, Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Chris Limbaugh filed felony charges of first-degree kidnapping and robbery and armed criminal action against the men — John Czarnecki, 53, of Atlanta and Christopher Smith, 43, of Cave Spring, Georgia.

The Kansas Highway Patrol and the U.S. Marshals Service arrested the two men Friday night in Grinnell, Kansas.

Czarnecki also is charged with murder and armed robbery in Georgia in connection with the death of Abraham Rudolph Jacobs, 56, of Chamblee, Georgia.

The vehicle used in the Cape Girardeau abduction was registered to Jacobs, according to Chamblee police.

Police officers went to Jacobs’ apartment in Chamblee, an Atlanta suburb, in an effort to find Jacobs. They were unsuccessful. But they later checked Czarnecki’s nearby apartment and found Jacobs’ body buried amid debris in the kitchen area, police said.

“I think there was some sort of altercation that escalated, and (Czarnecki) took his car,” Chamblee police Capt. Ernesto Ford told the The Associated Press.

Police do not believe Smith was involved in the killing but was picked up by Czarnecki along the route, The AP reported.

The investigation began Thursday morning after a woman in her 40s returned to her Jeep in the Wal-Mart Supercenter parking lot in Cape Girardeau.