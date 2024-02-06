Two found shot near St. Louis

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Day on Tuesday identified the victims as Alando P. Harris, 47, and Cedric R. Gibson, 28, both of Cahokia. Harris is believed to have been the driver of the vehicle. Authorities haven't released any information about a possible motive for the shooting.

The bodies of the two men were found by Illinois State Police responding late Monday to a shots-fired call. State police said they don't know where the shots that killed the men came from and they are seeking the public's help in finding the assailant or assailants in the killings