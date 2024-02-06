Two found dead near East Prairie

EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. -- An investigation is underway after two bodies were found in Mississippi County.
According to Mississippi County Sheriff Brandon Caid, two bodies were found south of East Prairie about 3 p.m. on Wednesday.
The identities of the bodies have not been released and Caid said the crime scene is currently still active. Caid added more information would be released after the autopsies which are scheduled for today.
