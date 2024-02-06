All sections
NewsMarch 16, 2019

Two former Cape mayors back aquatic center project, school bond issue

Cape Girardeau civic leaders, led by two former mayors, plan to establish a committee to secure private investments and partnerships to help construct and operate an indoor aquatic center. The facility would include a 50-meter competition pool, according to a news release issued Friday...

Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss
Harry Rediger
Harry Rediger

Cape Girardeau civic leaders, led by two former mayors, plan to establish a committee to secure private investments and partnerships to help construct and operate an indoor aquatic center.

Jay Knudtson
Jay Knudtson

The facility would include a 50-meter competition pool, according to a news release issued Friday.

A new aquatic center, with both a 50-meter competition and smaller recreation pool, is estimated to cost $15 million, according to the release.

There also will be costs associated with operating the indoor facility.

The civic leaders expressed support for Proposition Y, a $12 million bond issue on the April 2 ballot. The measure would fund several projects in the Cape Girardeau School District, including providing $4 million to help construct an indoor aquatic center on the Jefferson Elementary School campus.

The City of Cape Girardeau has earmarked $6 million toward the project.

Former Cape Girardeau mayors Harry Rediger and Jay Knudtson are helping spearhead the fundraising effort, which will consist of city and school district representatives — along with several private individuals, the release stated.

“Make no mistake, we all need to pull together to make this happen” Rediger said.

“The financial realities of building and operating an aquatic center in modern America are challenging. But we’re encouraged by the fact that we are already having promising discussions with people in a position to support this and, with passage of Prop Y, I think we’ll get where we need to be,” Rediger said in the release.

The goal is to replace the Central Municipal Pool, which is nearing the end of its service life, civic leaders said.

Knudtson said in the release “the community really needs something new, and this partnership and proposition are the only way we know how to do it.”

“There’s no tax increase (with the bond issue), so the costs for the aquatic center are the challenge,” Knudtson said.

mbliss@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3641

