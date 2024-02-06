Two former Cape mayors back aquatic center project, school bond issue

Cape Girardeau civic leaders, led by two former mayors, plan to establish a committee to secure private investments and partnerships to help construct and operate an indoor aquatic center.

Jay Knudtson

The facility would include a 50-meter competition pool, according to a news release issued Friday.

A new aquatic center, with both a 50-meter competition and smaller recreation pool, is estimated to cost $15 million, according to the release.

There also will be costs associated with operating the indoor facility.

The civic leaders expressed support for Proposition Y, a $12 million bond issue on the April 2 ballot. The measure would fund several projects in the Cape Girardeau School District, including providing $4 million to help construct an indoor aquatic center on the Jefferson Elementary School campus.

The City of Cape Girardeau has earmarked $6 million toward the project.