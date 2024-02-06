All sections
NewsDecember 24, 2022

Two fires reported Friday in Cape

A structure fire caused approximately $40,000 in damage in Cape Girardeau early Friday morning, and an electrical substation fire caused about 1,300 city residents to temporarily lose power. According to a report from Dustin Koerber, deputy chief with Cape Girardeau Fire Department, the fire at the residence at 121 S. Benton St. began on the second floor around 6 a.m., and authorities said the cause was electrical in nature...

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

A structure fire caused approximately $40,000 in damage in Cape Girardeau early Friday morning, and an electrical substation fire caused about 1,300 city residents to temporarily lose power.

According to a report from Dustin Koerber, deputy chief with Cape Girardeau Fire Department, the fire at the residence at 121 S. Benton St. began on the second floor around 6 a.m., and authorities said the cause was electrical in nature.

No one was injured, and firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze, Koerber said.

The Ameren substation fire was at the intersection of North Silver Springs Road and Independence Street.

Koerber said the fire occurred about 1:30 a.m., and while authorities were at the scene, a power line was reported down in the area of Mount Auburn Road.

Koerber's report said repairs were expected to take several hours.

Local News
