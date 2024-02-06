Two fires reported Friday in Cape

A structure fire caused approximately $40,000 in damage in Cape Girardeau early Friday morning, and an electrical substation fire caused about 1,300 city residents to temporarily lose power.

According to a report from Dustin Koerber, deputy chief with Cape Girardeau Fire Department, the fire at the residence at 121 S. Benton St. began on the second floor around 6 a.m., and authorities said the cause was electrical in nature.

No one was injured, and firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze, Koerber said.