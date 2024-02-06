Two-fifths of Missouri COVID-19 deaths were in last 2 months

O'FALLON, Mo. -- Two-fifths of all of Missouri's COVID-19 deaths were reported in the last two months of 2020, according to the state health department.

Data on the department's COVID-19 dashboard shows 2,369 deaths were reported in November and December. That's about 41% of the 5,825 deaths attributed to the virus since March.

The death toll grew by 263 on Tuesday, largely because a weekly review of death certificates from around the state found 250 connected to the virus that had not been previously reported. Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services spokeswoman Lisa Cox said the review by the Bureau of Vital Records found one additional coronavirus death from August, two from October, 54 from November and 193 from December. The other 13 were from January.

The state also cited 2,632 new confirmed cases, bringing the total to 405,589 since the onset of the pandemic. Coronavirus hospitalizations remain at concerning levels. The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said the region's hospitals are at 85% capacity, and intensive care units are at 87% capacity.