Two face drug charges in Scott City

Two Scott City men face multiple drug charges after an investigation by the Scott City Police Department.
Kyle Lee Morgan and Kevin Morgan are each charged with three counts of delivering controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, a class C Felony; and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs, first degree, first offense, a class D Felony.
According to Capt. Chris Griggs, at 7:26 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, officers with the Scott City Police Department served a search warrant at 2507 James St. in Scott City as part of an investigation of illegal narcotics.
During the search, officers located many different items of drug paraphernalia and several baggies of methamphetamine, Griggs said. Officers also located small amounts of fentanyl and cocaine. At the time the warrant was executed, there were two adult males and two male juveniles inside of the residence.
The two adult males, who were identified as Kyle Morgan and Kevin Morgan, were arrested and taken to the Scott City Police Department jail.
Arrest warrants were issued through Scott County's 33rd Judicial Circuit Court without bond.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.