Two face drug charges in Scott City

According to Capt. Chris Griggs, at 7:26 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, officers with the Scott City Police Department served a search warrant at 2507 James St. in Scott City as part of an investigation of illegal narcotics.

During the search, officers located many different items of drug paraphernalia and several baggies of methamphetamine, Griggs said. Officers also located small amounts of fentanyl and cocaine. At the time the warrant was executed, there were two adult males and two male juveniles inside of the residence.

The two adult males, who were identified as Kyle Morgan and Kevin Morgan, were arrested and taken to the Scott City Police Department jail.

Arrest warrants were issued through Scott County's 33rd Judicial Circuit Court without bond.