ST. LOUIS -- Two former clerks in a small, poor town in St. Louis County have been sentenced to prison after writing hundreds of checks to themselves while the town struggled to provide basic services to its residents.

Maureen Woodson, 68, the former city clerk in Flordell Hills, was sentenced last week to 18 months in prison and ordered to repay the $487,673. Her assistant, Donna Thompson, 76, was sentenced to a year and a day for stealing $159,903, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

They had pleaded guilty in February to mail fraud and wire fraud.

The two women wrote more than 600 checks across six years and used the money for gambling and personal expenses, prosecutors said.

Flordell Hills, about 8 miles north of St. Louis, has an annual budget of about $400,000 to serve nearly 800 residents, with nearly 54% of its mostly Black residents living below the poverty line.

Because of the embezzlement, Flordell Hills city officials stopped taking salaries and employees volunteered to repair equipment and mow. Street and sewer repairs stalled and the city wasn't able to benefit from federal COVID-19 pandemic financial aid it received in 2020 and 2021, attorney Jeffrey Duke wrote in a statement to the court.