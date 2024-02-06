Two drivers extricated from crashes on Sprigg Street

Cape Girardeau firefighters extricated a driver from a crash about 2 p.m. Monday on North Sprigg Street.

The driver of a Pontiac Grand Am struck a Chevrolet Malibu before driving off the right side of the roadway and striking a utility pole.

The transformer on the pole fell onto the hood of the car.

The driver was taken to a hospital after the crash, Cape Girardeau police officer Mark Wyatt said.

The college-age driver and passenger of the Malibu appeared uninjured in the crash.

A Ford Explorer rear-ended a Nissan Sentra, which slowed after the initial crash.

Neither driver of those vehicles, a college-age man and woman, appeared to be injured.

Southbound traffic on Sprigg Street was opened at 2:45 p.m., and the Grand Am and Malibu were towed about 3 p.m.