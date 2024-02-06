Two dozen new coronavirus cases reported in region

Slightly more than two dozen new COVID-19 cases were reported in the region Tuesday.

Scott County accounted for nearly half of those new cases — 12. The county’s health department has reported 411 cases of the disease associated with coronavirus. Of those, 283 residents have recovered from the virus, and 13 deaths have been attributed to it.

Eight new cases — four each in the City of Cape Girardeau (359 cases) and Jackson (117 cases) — were reported in Cape Girardeau County (697 total, 604 recoveries, six deaths).