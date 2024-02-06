Two dozen new coronavirus cases reported in region

Slightly more than two dozen new COVID-19 cases were reported in the region Tuesday.
Scott County accounted for nearly half of those new cases — 12. The county’s health department has reported 411 cases of the disease associated with coronavirus. Of those, 283 residents have recovered from the virus, and 13 deaths have been attributed to it.
Eight new cases — four each in the City of Cape Girardeau (359 cases) and Jackson (117 cases) — were reported in Cape Girardeau County (697 total, 604 recoveries, six deaths).
Stoddard County, Missouri, reported three new cases (233 total, 201 recoveries, nine deaths), while Bollinger County, Missouri, reported two new cases (78 total, 56 recoveries, one death).
No update was available from Perry County, Missouri.
Southern Seven Health Department in Illinois reported two new cases in Union County (313 total, 212 recoveries, 20 deaths) but no new cases in Alexander County, which had no active cases as of Tuesday. Thirty-seven county residents contracted the virus, but all have recovered.
