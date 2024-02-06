All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsAugust 12, 2020

Two dozen new coronavirus cases reported in region

Slightly more than two dozen new COVID-19 cases were reported in the region Tuesday. Scott County accounted for nearly half of those new cases — 12. The county’s health department has reported 411 cases of the disease associated with coronavirus. Of those, 283 residents have recovered from the virus, and 13 deaths have been attributed to it...

Rick Fahr avatar
Rick Fahr

Slightly more than two dozen new COVID-19 cases were reported in the region Tuesday.

Scott County accounted for nearly half of those new cases — 12. The county’s health department has reported 411 cases of the disease associated with coronavirus. Of those, 283 residents have recovered from the virus, and 13 deaths have been attributed to it.

Eight new cases — four each in the City of Cape Girardeau (359 cases) and Jackson (117 cases) — were reported in Cape Girardeau County (697 total, 604 recoveries, six deaths).

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Stoddard County, Missouri, reported three new cases (233 total, 201 recoveries, nine deaths), while Bollinger County, Missouri, reported two new cases (78 total, 56 recoveries, one death).

No update was available from Perry County, Missouri.

Southern Seven Health Department in Illinois reported two new cases in Union County (313 total, 212 recoveries, 20 deaths) but no new cases in Alexander County, which had no active cases as of Tuesday. Thirty-seven county residents contracted the virus, but all have recovered.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 14
Ground broken for new soybean processing facility in New Mad...
NewsNov. 14
Former Highway Patrol trooper indicted for allegedly capturi...
NewsNov. 14
Insurers say bear that damaged luxury cars was actually a pe...
NewsNov. 14
Trump hammered Democrats on transgender issues. Now the part...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
NewsNov. 13
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
Bollinger County man sentenced to 179 months in prison on child pornography charge
NewsNov. 12
Bollinger County man sentenced to 179 months in prison on child pornography charge
Officer injured at Ferguson protest shows improvement, transferred to rehab
NewsNov. 12
Officer injured at Ferguson protest shows improvement, transferred to rehab
Salute to veterans 2024: A war zone question
NewsNov. 12
Salute to veterans 2024: A war zone question
Cape mayor maintains need for funding to stay 'proactive' on water system issues after rate increase fails
NewsNov. 11
Cape mayor maintains need for funding to stay 'proactive' on water system issues after rate increase fails
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council special-use permit decision
NewsNov. 10
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council special-use permit decision
Gov.-elect Kehoe announces transition team, key inaugural dates
NewsNov. 9
Gov.-elect Kehoe announces transition team, key inaugural dates
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
NewsNov. 8
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy