Two die in camper fire in Scott County

BENTON, Mo. — A Charleston, Missouri, man and Sikeston, Missouri, woman died after their camper caught fire Thursday in Scott County.
Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury said deputies were called Thursday to 155 County Road 209 in rural Chaffee, Missouri, in reference to two deceased people inside a camper on the property. The camper had moderate smoke and fire damage, the sheriff said.
The victims were identified as John Groves, 37, and Christy Wilson, 31.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control and the state fire marshal were called to assist. The joint investigation found no signs of foul play, the sheriff said.
The preliminary results from the autopsies performed Monday showed smoke inhalation as the cause of death for both people, Drury said.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.