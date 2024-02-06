Two dead in Sunday morning crash

Two Cape Girardeau men died and two others sustained injuries in a one-vehicle crash early Sunday morning, May 14.

According to a state Highway Patrol report, Benjamin Asher, 20, and Nicholas Cauble, 20, died when the 2012 Jeep Wrangler that Cauble was driving westbound on Cypress Road near its intersection with County Road 621 about a mile north of Cape Girardeau failed to stop at a stop sign and ran off the right side of the roadway before overturning in a creek bed.