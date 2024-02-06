Two dead in Sunday morning crash

Two Cape Girardeau men died and two others sustained injuries in a one-vehicle crash early Sunday morning, May 14.
According to a state Highway Patrol report, Benjamin Asher, 20, and Nicholas Cauble, 20, died when the 2012 Jeep Wrangler that Cauble was driving westbound on Cypress Road near its intersection with County Road 621 about a mile north of Cape Girardeau failed to stop at a stop sign and ran off the right side of the roadway before overturning in a creek bed.
Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan pronounced them dead at the scene.
The crash occurred about 5:30 a.m.
Injured in the crash were Stephen Langston, 20, of Cape Girardeau and Keagen Winkler, 20, also of Cape Girardeau. Winkler’s injuries were described at “moderate”, while Langston’s were described as “minor”.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.