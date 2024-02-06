All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMay 15, 2023

Two dead in Sunday morning crash

Two Cape Girardeau men died and two others sustained injuries in a one-vehicle crash early Sunday morning, May 14. According to a state Highway Patrol report, Benjamin Asher, 20, and Nicholas Cauble, 20, died when the 2012 Jeep Wrangler that Cauble was driving westbound on Cypress Road near its intersection with County Road 621 about a mile north of Cape Girardeau failed to stop at a stop sign and ran off the right side of the roadway before overturning in a creek bed....

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

Two Cape Girardeau men died and two others sustained injuries in a one-vehicle crash early Sunday morning, May 14.

According to a state Highway Patrol report, Benjamin Asher, 20, and Nicholas Cauble, 20, died when the 2012 Jeep Wrangler that Cauble was driving westbound on Cypress Road near its intersection with County Road 621 about a mile north of Cape Girardeau failed to stop at a stop sign and ran off the right side of the roadway before overturning in a creek bed.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan pronounced them dead at the scene.

The crash occurred about 5:30 a.m.

Injured in the crash were Stephen Langston, 20, of Cape Girardeau and Keagen Winkler, 20, also of Cape Girardeau. Winkler’s injuries were described at “moderate”, while Langston’s were described as “minor”.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 16
Cape Girardeau man arrested for resisting police after car c...
NewsDec. 16
Road work: County Road 445 in Scott County closes for draina...
NewsDec. 16
Gallery: Southern Country Church Tour 2024
NewsDec. 14
Police report 12-14-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-16-24
East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SEMO
NewsDec. 13
East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SEMO
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
NewsDec. 12
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
Police report 12-13-24
NewsDec. 12
Police report 12-13-24
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
NewsDec. 12
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy