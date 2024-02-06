Two dead in Scott Co. crash

SCOTT CITY, Mo. -- A Cape Girardeau man and a Chaffee man were killed in a head-on collision Friday in Cape Girardeau County.
According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 11:04 a.m. on Highway AB, two miles west of Scott City, as the westbound vehicle driven by Mark D. Lincoln, 44, of Cape Girardeau crossed the road into the path of the eastbound vehicle driven by Sarah E. King, 30, of Oak Ridge, causing a head-on collision.
Lincoln and King's passenger, Jason L. Harris, 45, of Chaffee were pronounced dead at the scene by Cape Girardeau County Assistant Coroner Dennis Turner and were taken to the Cape County Morgue.
King received serious injuries and was transported by ambulance to Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.
