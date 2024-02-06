Two dead in interstate crash

A state Highway Patrol report said the crash occurred about 2 a.m. when a 2003 Mazda 6, which was disabled from a crash and blocking both lanes of the interstate, was struck by a southbound 2013 Ford F150, driven by Edward Lee, 72, of Memphis, Tennessee, causing the vehicle to strike a pedestrian, a 16-year-old male from Hayti, Missouri, killing him. The pedestrian had been a passenger in the car.

An 18-year-old occupant of the car, Shayleigh Smith of Jackson, died in the original crash.