Two dead in early Sunday house fire in Sikeston

SIKESTON — Two people died in a house fire early Sunday, Feb. 11, in Sikeston.
Officers with Sikeston Department of Safety received a report in the early hours Sunday of a residence on fire in the 700 block of Hickory Street, according to Sgt. Tyler Rowe, public information officer for Sikeston DPS. Officers arriving first to the scene notified fire personnel that flames and smoke were coming from the house, Rowe said.
"Fire Division personnel quickly began to attack the fire and were informed people were possibly still inside the residence," Rowe said. "During the efforts of Fire Division personnel to extinguish the fire, two people were located deceased as a result of the fire."
The cause of the fire is under investigation, and the names of the deceased are not being released at this time, Rowe said Sunday. Sikeston DPS has requested the assistance of the State Fire Marshal's Office to aid in the investigation, he said.
Several area fire departments were requested to assist with the fire and responded to the scene, according to Rowe.
