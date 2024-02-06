Two dead after St. Louis-area shooting; son suspected

HAZELWOOD, Mo. -- A suburban St. Louis man was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder after his parents were found dead in the family's home, prosecutors said.

Joseph H. Moore, 31, is accused of fatally shooting his father, James Moore, 63, and his mother, Norma Moore, 70, Tuesday night at their home in Hazelwood.

Police said Norma Moore called to report that her son had a gun. When officers arrived, they found Joseph Moore in the street holding a pistol, police said. He fired at an officer, who wasn't hit, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.