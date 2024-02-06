All sections
NewsApril 13, 2023

Two dead after St. Louis-area shooting; son suspected

HAZELWOOD, Mo. -- A suburban St. Louis man was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder after his parents were found dead in the family's home, prosecutors said. Joseph H. Moore, 31, is accused of fatally shooting his father, James Moore, 63, and his mother, Norma Moore, 70, Tuesday night at their home in Hazelwood...

Associated Press

HAZELWOOD, Mo. -- A suburban St. Louis man was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder after his parents were found dead in the family's home, prosecutors said.

Joseph H. Moore, 31, is accused of fatally shooting his father, James Moore, 63, and his mother, Norma Moore, 70, Tuesday night at their home in Hazelwood.

Police said Norma Moore called to report that her son had a gun. When officers arrived, they found Joseph Moore in the street holding a pistol, police said. He fired at an officer, who wasn't hit, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

The officer shot back and missed just as Joseph Moore shot himself in the head, police said. He was hospitalized in serious condition but was expected to survive.

His parents' bodies were then found inside the home. Police did not reveal a motive for the shootings.

Moore was charged with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action. His bail was set at $500,000 cash.

Online court records do not name an attorney representing Moore.

