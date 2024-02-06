All sections
NewsNovember 30, 2019

Two dead after severe weather in Bollinger County

Heavy rain contributed to two water rescues and two resulting fatalities Saturday in Bollinger County. According to Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at Bollinger County Road 356, a vehicle went into the water Saturday afternoon...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
story image illustation

Heavy rain contributed to two water rescues and two resulting fatalities Saturday in Bollinger County.

According to Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at Bollinger County Road 356, a vehicle went into the water Saturday afternoon.

Parrott said two fatalities were confirmed: an 8-year-old and a 5-year-old child.

Two other occupants of the vehicle were transported to Cape Girardeau for medical treatment. Parrott said he did not know the extent of the injuries.

Parrott said the family of four is from Bollinger County.

Multiple agencies assisted in the water recovery effort, Parrott said.

A second water rescue at Bollinger County Road 234 was confirmed by Parrott. He said the vehicle was occupied, and recovery was in progress as of 6:15 p.m. Saturday.

Parrott said flooding situations in spring and fall are common. “The driver of the vehicle [at County Road 356] apparently told investigators that he drove through water over the roadway,” Parrott said. Creeks, ditches and streams are full, Parrot added, and water is running “extremely swift. It doesn’t take much to take a car up and float it down the river.”

Drivers should exercise caution, Parrott said.

This is a developing story, and will be updated with further information as it becomes available.

