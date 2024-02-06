Two dead after severe weather in Bollinger County

Heavy rain contributed to two water rescues and two resulting fatalities Saturday in Bollinger County.

According to Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at Bollinger County Road 356, a vehicle went into the water Saturday afternoon.

Parrott said two fatalities were confirmed: an 8-year-old and a 5-year-old child.

Two other occupants of the vehicle were transported to Cape Girardeau for medical treatment. Parrott said he did not know the extent of the injuries.

Parrott said the family of four is from Bollinger County.