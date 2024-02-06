Two dead after high-speed crash in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS -- St. Louis police have released the names of two people killed in a high-speed collision that happened with such force that it split one of the cars in half.

The accident happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday near an Interstate 55 entrance ramp. Police on Monday identified the victims as 25-year-old Christian Wimbley and 27-year-old Haris Vranjkovina, both of St. Louis.