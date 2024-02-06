All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMarch 5, 2024

Two-day street closure on 800 block of Broadway starts Thursday

Depending on the weather, the 800 block of Broadway in Cape Girardeau will be closed for two days starting Thursday, March 7. According to the City of Cape Girardeau, water department crews will work on water service to the former Esquire Theater building on the north side of the street.

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden

Depending on the weather, the 800 block of Broadway in Cape Girardeau will be closed for two days starting Thursday, March 7.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

According to the City of Cape Girardeau, water department crews will work on water service to the former Esquire Theater building on the north side of the street.

Story Tags
Local News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
NewsDec. 19
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
Police report 12-19-24
NewsDec. 18
Police report 12-19-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy