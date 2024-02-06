Two-day street closure on 800 block of Broadway starts Thursday

Depending on the weather, the 800 block of Broadway in Cape Girardeau will be closed for two days starting Thursday, March 7.
According to the City of Cape Girardeau, water department crews will work on water service to the former Esquire Theater building on the north side of the street.
