Two coronavirus deaths reported Thursday in Southern Illinois

Union County in Illinois reported two deaths connected to COVID-19 on Thursday, with no new cases reported (168 cases, 92 recoveries).
Two new cases were reported in Scott County, bringing the county’s total of positive cases to 147 (99 recoveries, 11 deaths).
Stoddard County reported one new case (122 total, 78 recoveries, eight deaths).
No new cases were reported in Cape Girardeau County (141 total, 102 recoveries, three deaths).
Alexander County in Illinois reported no new cases Thursday (17 cases, 13 recoveries, zero deaths).
Perry County reported 85 total cases Wednesday, with 66 recoveries and zero deaths.
