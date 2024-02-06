Perry County, Missouri, health officials reported Friday two more COVID-19-related deaths and five new cases since their Wednesday update.
tthe county currently has 178 cases, with 105 ptaient recoveries and three deaths attributed to the disease associated with coronavirus.
On Thursday, Cape Girardeau reported 354 total cases, 184 recoveries and three deaths.
Two new cases were reported in Scott County (192 total, 141 recoveries, 12 deaths).
Stoddard County, Missouri, reported no new cases (149 total, 119 recoveries, nine deaths). Bollinger County, Missouri, also reported zero new cases Friday (21 total, 11 recoveries, zero deaths).
On Thursday, Union County in Illinois reported 197 total cases, 136 recoveries and 17 deaths. Alexander County reported 22 total cases, 17 recoveries and zero deaths.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.