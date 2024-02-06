Two coronavirus deaths reported in Cape County

Cape Girardeau County health officials reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases Friday, as well as two deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the county's Public Health Center, the two county residents who died of the disease were in the 60-69 and 80-89 age brackets. The deaths were the 14th and 15th in the county.

In the past two days, the county has recorded nearly 100 new virus cases.

Thursday, officials reported 24 new cases -- 11 in Cape Girardeau, six in Jackson and seven elsewhere in the county.

However, on Friday, the number of new cases ballooned to 62 -- 32 in Cape Girardeau, 11 in Jackson and 19 elsewhere in the county. The new cases pushed the county's total number of cases to 1,269. Officials reported 57 recoveries from the virus Friday, making the total number of county residents who have recovered 1,053. There were 201 active cases in the county as of Friday.