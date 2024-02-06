All sections
NewsSeptember 12, 2020

Two coronavirus deaths reported in Cape County

Cape Girardeau County health officials reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases Friday, as well as two deaths attributed to the virus. According to the county's Public Health Center, the two county residents who died of the disease were in the 60-69 and 80-89 age brackets. The deaths were the 14th and 15th in the county...

Rick Fahr avatar
Rick Fahr
story image illustation
Centers for Disease Control

Cape Girardeau County health officials reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases Friday, as well as two deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the county's Public Health Center, the two county residents who died of the disease were in the 60-69 and 80-89 age brackets. The deaths were the 14th and 15th in the county.

In the past two days, the county has recorded nearly 100 new virus cases.

Thursday, officials reported 24 new cases -- 11 in Cape Girardeau, six in Jackson and seven elsewhere in the county.

However, on Friday, the number of new cases ballooned to 62 -- 32 in Cape Girardeau, 11 in Jackson and 19 elsewhere in the county. The new cases pushed the county's total number of cases to 1,269. Officials reported 57 recoveries from the virus Friday, making the total number of county residents who have recovered 1,053. There were 201 active cases in the county as of Friday.

Southeast Missouri State University reported four new cases Thursday and Friday, making a total of 55 cases (44 students and 11 employees).

Scott County reported seven new cases Friday, making the county's total number of cases 717, with 604 recoveries and 14 deaths. Active cases in the county fell by 34 from Wednesday to Friday, with 99 active cases reported Friday.

Officials in Bollinger County, Missouri, reported an increase of 17 new cases from their last report. Cases in the county total 236, with 164 recoveries and one death. In the past week, cases in the county have increased by 57.

Stoddard County, Missouri, reported 405 total cases -- an increase of 22 from Wednesday -- with 312 recoveries and 10 deaths. Active cases in the county totaled 83 as of Friday and included: Advance, four; Bernie, eight; Bloomfield, six; Dexter, 15; Puxico, nine; Dudley, two; and Essex, one.

No update was available from Perry County, Missouri.

Southern Seven Health Department in Illinois reported fifteen new cases from previous reports. Union County reported 10 new cases (450 total, 360 recoveries and 20 deaths), and Alexander County reported five new cases (55 total cases, 41 recoveries and one death).

Local News
