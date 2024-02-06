Two charged with using fake credit cards in Perryville

Two people are facing felony forgery charges after using fake credit cards to buy cigarettes in Perryville, Missouri, police said.

Perryville police arrested Ashem R. Jamaal, 27, of Brooklyn, New York, and Diana C. Tolbert, 23, of Philadelphia on Monday. The Perry County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged them with nine counts of felony forgery each. Their bonds were set at $10,000 cash only.

Jamaal told a Secret Service special agent he had purchased 15 fraudulent credit cards from an internet chat room, police said. He and Tolbert used those cards to buy several cartons of cigarettes from a Perryville convenience store with the intent of selling them, police said.

Officers from the Perryville Police Department and deputies from the Perry County Sheriff's Office were alerted to possible fraud at St. Joe's General Store, according to a probable-cause statement filed by officer Jordan Bain.

Deputies stopped Jamaal and Tolbert's vehicle, and an investigation revealed they had made $1,731 worth of purchases at four convenience stores in Perryville using several different credit cards, Bain wrote.

A search of Jamaal and Tolbert's vehicle revealed numerous cartons of cigarettes, five American Express Serve cards with the name Cole Griffis on the front, two American Express Serve cards with the name Diana C. Tolbert on the front, two Citi Mastercards with the name Cole Griffis and one Visa credit card without a name, according to the statement.

Deputies discovered an Illinois driver's license with Jamaal's face and the name Cole Griffis, which Illinois State Police determined was fraudulent, Bain wrote.