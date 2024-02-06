All sections
NewsJune 23, 2017

Two charged in theft of jewelry from Cape storage facility

Tyler Graef

A man and woman broke into a Cape Girardeau storage facility and stole a large amount of jewelry Tuesday, police said.

The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged Jason D. Goodman, 35, of Marble Hill, Missouri, with second-degree burglary and possession of burglar's tools Wednesday. Both are felonies.

Christina B. Wildman, 28, of Scott City, was charged with second-degree burglary and misdemeanor stealing.

Police responded to reports of a burglary shortly after noon Tuesday at RD Rentals at 1215 S. Kingshighway, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by Cape Girardeau patrolman Roy Rahn.

The business owner provided police with surveillance video of a woman standing watch as a man took a tool from the trunk of a maroon Dodge Charger and entered the building, Rahn wrote.

Police learned a large amount of assorted jewelry had been stolen, but "it is believed nothing of high value," Rahn wrote.

Police located the vehicle in the 700 block of Broadway and arrested Goodman and Wildman, recovering two bags of jewelry in the process, according to the statement.

Police also found bolt cutters and a crystalline substance that tested positive for methamphetamine in the vehicle, Rahn wrote.

Goodman's bond was set at $10,000. Wildman's bond was set at $5,000.

tgraef@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3627

Pertinent address:

1215 S. Kingshighway, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

