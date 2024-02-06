Two charged in theft of jewelry from Cape storage facility

A man and woman broke into a Cape Girardeau storage facility and stole a large amount of jewelry Tuesday, police said.

The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged Jason D. Goodman, 35, of Marble Hill, Missouri, with second-degree burglary and possession of burglar's tools Wednesday. Both are felonies.

Christina B. Wildman, 28, of Scott City, was charged with second-degree burglary and misdemeanor stealing.

Police responded to reports of a burglary shortly after noon Tuesday at RD Rentals at 1215 S. Kingshighway, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by Cape Girardeau patrolman Roy Rahn.

The business owner provided police with surveillance video of a woman standing watch as a man took a tool from the trunk of a maroon Dodge Charger and entered the building, Rahn wrote.

Police learned a large amount of assorted jewelry had been stolen, but "it is believed nothing of high value," Rahn wrote.