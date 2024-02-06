All sections
NewsMarch 24, 2021

Two charged in shooting at American Legion Club in Kennett

KENNETT, Mo. -- Two suspects have been charged with second-degree murder in a shooting that killed one man and injured four others at an American Legion club in Kennett. Tyrese Tate, 20, and Darrion Carter, 26, both of Charleston, Missouri, were arrested this week and are being held without bond in the shooting Feb. 21 at the club, Dunklin County Prosecutor Nicholas Jain announced Tuesday...

Associated Press
story image illustation

KENNETT, Mo. -- Two suspects have been charged with second-degree murder in a shooting that killed one man and injured four others at an American Legion club in Kennett.

Tyrese Tate, 20, and Darrion Carter, 26, both of Charleston, Missouri, were arrested this week and are being held without bond in the shooting Feb. 21 at the club, Dunklin County Prosecutor Nicholas Jain announced Tuesday.

Affidavits filed in the case say witnesses told investigators the men fired shots after a fight broke out during a large party at the club. A witness said the two suspects admitted shooting the victims. It was not immediately clear what prompted the fight.

Jawon Betts suffered several gunshot wounds and died later. Three of the victims were bystanders to the fight, Jain said.

Both suspects were charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and four counts of unlawful use of a weapon. Carter was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Carter was arrested Monday in Charleston and was arraigned Tuesday. Tate was arrested Tuesday and is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday. Online court records do not name attorneys for either suspect.

State News
