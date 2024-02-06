Two charged in shooting at American Legion Club in Kennett

KENNETT, Mo. -- Two suspects have been charged with second-degree murder in a shooting that killed one man and injured four others at an American Legion club in Kennett.

Tyrese Tate, 20, and Darrion Carter, 26, both of Charleston, Missouri, were arrested this week and are being held without bond in the shooting Feb. 21 at the club, Dunklin County Prosecutor Nicholas Jain announced Tuesday.

Affidavits filed in the case say witnesses told investigators the men fired shots after a fight broke out during a large party at the club. A witness said the two suspects admitted shooting the victims. It was not immediately clear what prompted the fight.