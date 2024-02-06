All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsJune 1, 2023
Two charged after traffic stop incident Sunday
Two men have been charged with violations involving a traffic stop and a stolen firearm. A social media post from Cape Girardeau Police Department states officers attempted to stop a vehicle at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday for an alleged traffic violation on North Lorimier Street. The driver did not immediately stop. After traveling a couple blocks, the two occupants fled on foot, the post states...
Southeast Missourian
Kamarion Dorsey
Kamarion Dorsey

Two men have been charged with violations involving a traffic stop and a stolen firearm.

Eric Dorsey
Eric Dorsey
Eric Dorsey
Eric Dorsey
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

A social media post from Cape Girardeau Police Department states officers attempted to stop a vehicle at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday for an alleged traffic violation on North Lorimier Street. The driver did not immediately stop. After traveling a couple blocks, the two occupants fled on foot, the post states.

Officers were able to apprehend Kamarion Dorsey, 26, of Elmira, New York, and Eric Dorsey, 42, of Champaign, Illinois. They found a firearm near Eric Dorsey that had been reported stolen from Illinois.

Eric Dorsey has been charged with felony unlawful possession of a firearm, felony receiving stolen property and misdemeanor resisting a lawful stop.

Kamarion Dorsey has been charged with felony resisting a lawful stop.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, ...
NewsSep. 27
BREAKING NEWS: City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for all...
Local NewsSep. 27
Wells to Wallets: How your ballot choice will affect water...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
NewsSep. 26
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
NewsSep. 26
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy