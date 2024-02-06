Two charged after traffic stop incident Sunday

A social media post from Cape Girardeau Police Department states officers attempted to stop a vehicle at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday for an alleged traffic violation on North Lorimier Street. The driver did not immediately stop. After traveling a couple blocks, the two occupants fled on foot, the post states.

Officers were able to apprehend Kamarion Dorsey, 26, of Elmira, New York, and Eric Dorsey, 42, of Champaign, Illinois. They found a firearm near Eric Dorsey that had been reported stolen from Illinois.

Eric Dorsey has been charged with felony unlawful possession of a firearm, felony receiving stolen property and misdemeanor resisting a lawful stop.

Kamarion Dorsey has been charged with felony resisting a lawful stop.