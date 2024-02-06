Two challengers will face an incumbent Tuesday for a seat on Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center's Board of Trustees.

Philip Taylor is a member of the board, and he will face Nancy Johnson and William Lewis. The trio answered several questions regarding the position. (Some answers have been condensed.)

Why do you want a seat on the board?

Nancy Johnson

Johnson: "I believe in a strong community and a strong health department. I have received so much support from our community, have been on the receiving end of education through the health department as a nursing student. I am at a point in my life that I now have time to give back to an institution that means so much to our community and a community that means so much to me."

Lewis: "I chose to run for the [board] because I saw an opportunity to contribute my leadership experience for the betterment of the citizens of Cape Girardeau County. I am a graduate of West Point and a lifelong student of leadership. My doctoral degree is in management and leadership. I bring over 20 years of leadership experience and training regarding team building, decision making, communication, resource management, emergency response, and planning."

Taylor: "I was appointed to the Board of Trustees one year ago to fill a position vacated by the death of a board member. During the past year the board has dealt with a number of important issues, especially the COVID-19 pandemic. I wish to remain on the board to continue that work. I was born in Cape Girardeau, and I am committed to improving the health of the citizens of Cape Girardeau County."

What public health expertise would you bring to the board?

William Lewis

Lewis: "As a U.S. Army officer in Afghanistan, I worked with the local health officials, the district governor and the local elders to build clinics increasing access to health care and medicines for the district. I also have experience in emergency management and disaster relief. As the commander for the Civil Air Patrol squadron in Cape Girardeau, I trained ground teams to provide search/rescue and disaster relief capabilities to the region. I served as the Group Emergency Services officer responsible for developing and overseeing emergency services operations for the area. I am FEMA trained in Emergency Response and Incident Command."

Taylor: "I obtained my M.D. degree from Harvard Medical School in 1973. I then completed five years of post-graduate training in the specialties of Internal Medicine and Rheumatology (treatment of arthritis) and I am board certified in both fields. I worked as a practicing physician in Cape Girardeau from 1980 until my retirement four years ago. I am able to interpret the medical literature and use that information plus my medical training and experience to make science-based decisions on public health issues."

Johnson: "As a nurse, I was always reminded that I am a patient advocate. My responsibility to the patient includes taking care of the patient, being there for the patient, supporting their needs and educating them on what needs to be done. As a nurse practitioner, my role changed to that of a health care provider, but my responsibility did not change. I am still a patient advocate and stand between the patient and anything that would not be beneficial to them, harm them or to educate them on what they need. I see Cape Girardeau County as my new patient. I am still going to be their advocate -- just at a higher level."

If elected, what issue would you work most to support/oppose?