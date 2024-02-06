Two challengers will face an incumbent Tuesday for a seat on Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center's Board of Trustees.
Philip Taylor is a member of the board, and he will face Nancy Johnson and William Lewis. The trio answered several questions regarding the position. (Some answers have been condensed.)
Why do you want a seat on the board?
Johnson: "I believe in a strong community and a strong health department. I have received so much support from our community, have been on the receiving end of education through the health department as a nursing student. I am at a point in my life that I now have time to give back to an institution that means so much to our community and a community that means so much to me."
Lewis: "I chose to run for the [board] because I saw an opportunity to contribute my leadership experience for the betterment of the citizens of Cape Girardeau County. I am a graduate of West Point and a lifelong student of leadership. My doctoral degree is in management and leadership. I bring over 20 years of leadership experience and training regarding team building, decision making, communication, resource management, emergency response, and planning."
Taylor: "I was appointed to the Board of Trustees one year ago to fill a position vacated by the death of a board member. During the past year the board has dealt with a number of important issues, especially the COVID-19 pandemic. I wish to remain on the board to continue that work. I was born in Cape Girardeau, and I am committed to improving the health of the citizens of Cape Girardeau County."
What public health expertise would you bring to the board?
Lewis: "As a U.S. Army officer in Afghanistan, I worked with the local health officials, the district governor and the local elders to build clinics increasing access to health care and medicines for the district. I also have experience in emergency management and disaster relief. As the commander for the Civil Air Patrol squadron in Cape Girardeau, I trained ground teams to provide search/rescue and disaster relief capabilities to the region. I served as the Group Emergency Services officer responsible for developing and overseeing emergency services operations for the area. I am FEMA trained in Emergency Response and Incident Command."
Taylor: "I obtained my M.D. degree from Harvard Medical School in 1973. I then completed five years of post-graduate training in the specialties of Internal Medicine and Rheumatology (treatment of arthritis) and I am board certified in both fields. I worked as a practicing physician in Cape Girardeau from 1980 until my retirement four years ago. I am able to interpret the medical literature and use that information plus my medical training and experience to make science-based decisions on public health issues."
Johnson: "As a nurse, I was always reminded that I am a patient advocate. My responsibility to the patient includes taking care of the patient, being there for the patient, supporting their needs and educating them on what needs to be done. As a nurse practitioner, my role changed to that of a health care provider, but my responsibility did not change. I am still a patient advocate and stand between the patient and anything that would not be beneficial to them, harm them or to educate them on what they need. I see Cape Girardeau County as my new patient. I am still going to be their advocate -- just at a higher level."
If elected, what issue would you work most to support/oppose?
Taylor: "Even though the COVID-19 pandemic appears to be waning, it is still the most important public health issue of our time. It is important that we remain vigilant and be prepared to react to signs that new surges of the virus may be occurring."
Johnson: "I want to work hard to support the work of the board with our senior citizens. We must work hard to protect and guard our most vulnerable and valued population and see that their needs are being met. We have some great programs in our community, but there are still some areas of needs that we must address."
Lewis: "I would like to refocus the public health center on the three areas of improvement identified in the last public health assessment from 2018: mental health, wellness and prevention and access to health care. Due to the myopic focus for the past two years, not enough attention has been devoted to the four-year strategic plan developed to address the county's three main issue areas."
What do you believe the board's role should be during a public health emergency?
Johnson: "During a public health emergency, our local board should be the disseminator of information that is accurate, accessible and correct. The board must have gained the support and trust of the community so that should we be in an emergent situation it is easier for the community to accept and trust what the board must do to keep us safe."
Lewis: "I believe that during a public health emergency the Board of Trustees should act as an information-gathering body with the responsibility to analyze the data and present recommendations to the county commissioners."
Taylor: "New infectious diseases will undoubtedly present problems to us in the future, and public health departments need to be prepared to meet the threat. Our public health department must analyze the scientific data about the infection and make recommendations to local governmental agencies and the public to lessen the danger."
What do you believe the board's role should be when there is no public health emergency?
Lewis: "I believe that the general role of the Board of Trustees is to create strategic plans to deal with areas of priority in the county, create proactive measures to deal with emergent situations and provide a conduit for increased communication between the CGPHC and the citizens of Cape County."
Taylor: "I am committed to be a good steward of taxpayers' dollars that are invested in the programs at the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center. We need to continue to provide low-cost and no-cost services to the public such as vaccines, Hepatitis C and HIV clinics, dental services, vital records, tuberculosis screening, pregnancy testing and services to mothers and children and health inspections of food and beverage establishments."
Johnson: "The trustees must continue their excellent work in supporting the county health department. When we are not in a true health crisis, the board must continue to investigate new programs, new incentives, new ways to continuing to work on the Community Health Improvement Plan for which they have been working on. I believe we need to work more on the mental health of our community, wellness and prevention and access to care for those who can't afford it."
