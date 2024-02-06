Two Cape men recovering after shooting

Two Cape Girardeau men, ages 36 and 22, were recovering in a hospital Thursday afternoon after being shot Wednesday on Jefferson Avenue, police said.

Cape Girardeau police officers interviewed both victims in the hospital about the shooting that occurred about 5:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Jefferson Avenue, public-information officer Sgt. Adam Glueck said.

Police also interviewed witnesses and people of interest from the scene, Glueck said.

Officers have yet to make an arrest in the case, he said.

Residents in the area, who declined to give their names, said 12 or more shots were fired.

One bystander said two white men started arguing with the two black victims in front of 1005 Jefferson Ave. before pulling handguns and firing several shots.

The older victim was struck in the chest and taken by ambulance to an area hospital, the bystander told a Southeast Missourian reporter.

The other victim was shot in the shoulder and taken to the hospital in a white Chevrolet Impala, according to emergency personnel talking over the scanner Wednesday night.

In a text message, Glueck wrote both victims were shot in the upper torso, but he could not comment on how many times they had been shot.