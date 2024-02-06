Two Cape men convicted in connection with 2018 gang murder

Two Cape Girardeau men were among the four found guilty in federal court of racketeering conspiracy involving multiple murders, including a 2018 gang-related shooting in Bridgeton, Missouri, that left one dead and two injured.

According to court documents, Sean Clemon, 52, and Dominique Maxwell, 30, -- both from Cape Girardeau -- along with Frank Smith and Warren Griffin -- both from Illinois -- were members of the Gangster Disciples, a gang with a presence across the U.S.

The four, along with Anthony Dobbins -- who pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy in January -- were involved in a series of shootings related to leadership disputes in the gang.

In April 2018, Clemon and Maxwell shot and killed Leroy Allen during a gang meeting on orders from Smith -- who was a board member. Allen was the "Governor of Missouri" for the Disciples and Smith and Griffin were looking to remove him from that position. Smith texted "Mike Tyson Punch Out" to Maxwell, a code authorizing extreme violence, including murder.

The two Cape Girardeau men were promoted to leadership positions following the shooting.