Two Cape men convicted in connection with 2018 gang murder

Two Cape Girardeau men were among the four found guilty in federal court of racketeering conspiracy involving multiple murders, including a 2018 gang-related shooting in Bridgeton, Missouri, that left one dead and two injured.
According to court documents, Sean Clemon, 52, and Dominique Maxwell, 30, -- both from Cape Girardeau -- along with Frank Smith and Warren Griffin -- both from Illinois -- were members of the Gangster Disciples, a gang with a presence across the U.S.
The four, along with Anthony Dobbins -- who pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy in January -- were involved in a series of shootings related to leadership disputes in the gang.
In April 2018, Clemon and Maxwell shot and killed Leroy Allen during a gang meeting on orders from Smith -- who was a board member. Allen was the "Governor of Missouri" for the Disciples and Smith and Griffin were looking to remove him from that position. Smith texted "Mike Tyson Punch Out" to Maxwell, a code authorizing extreme violence, including murder.
The two Cape Girardeau men were promoted to leadership positions following the shooting.
Griffin and Dobbins -- who were both also board members -- drove to the South Side of Chicago to shoot and kill another board member of the gang just a few weeks later. According to court documents, Griffin lured Ernest Wilson while Dobbins came up behind the rival leader and shot him four times.
The defendants also were involved in a nonfatal shooting in Cape Girardeau and a nightclub stabbing in East St. Louis, Illinois.
All four were convicted of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act conspiracy and face mandatory life sentences.
Clemon, Maxwell and Smith were also convicted of racketeering conspiracy and firearms charges related to the murder of Allen. Griffin was also convicted of racketeering conspiracy for the murder of Wilson.
Sentencing dates have not been set.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.