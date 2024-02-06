All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 29, 2023

Two Cape Girardeau residents arrested on felony warrants in Marble Hill

Two Cape Girardeau residents were arrested Sunday, June 25, in Marble Hill, Missouri, on felony warrants. The Bollinger County Sheriff's Office and the Marble Hill Police Department received information two people with active warrants were in a residence at Lauren's Place Apartment in Marble Hill, according to a Facebook post by Bollinger County Sheriff Casey A. Graham...

Southeast Missourian
Jevon Burleson
Jevon Burleson

Two Cape Girardeau residents were arrested Sunday, June 25, in Marble Hill, Missouri, on felony warrants.

Jasa Elliott
Jasa Elliott
Jasa Elliott
Jasa Elliott

The Bollinger County Sheriff's Office and the Marble Hill Police Department received information two people with active warrants were in a residence at Lauren's Place Apartment in Marble Hill, according to a Facebook post by Bollinger County Sheriff Casey A. Graham.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Jevon Burleson was wanted on a federal arrest warrant for a felony weapons offense and Jasa Elliott was wanted on a felony arrest warrant and a misdemeanor arrest warrant for drug offenses, Graham said in the post.

Graham said Burleson was found to be a convicted felon for firearms possession and had convictions for assault and drug offenses.

Because of the nature of that information, assistance was requested from the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office Special Response Team to help serve a search warrant on the apartment, the post stated.

Burleson and Elliott were taken into custody without incident and taken to the Cape Girardeau County jail in Jackson.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 25
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increas...
NewsOct. 25
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck stee...
NewsOct. 25
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra brings timeless classics to Riv...
NewsOct. 24
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
NewsOct. 24
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
NewsOct. 24
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
UPDATED: Woman found; Cape Girardeau police seek help finding missing person
NewsOct. 24
UPDATED: Woman found; Cape Girardeau police seek help finding missing person
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
NewsOct. 24
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
NewsOct. 24
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
Lexington Avenue from West Cape Rock and Old Sprigg to be closed starting October 24 as construction continues
NewsOct. 23
Lexington Avenue from West Cape Rock and Old Sprigg to be closed starting October 24 as construction continues
Ex-St. Louis prosecutor admits she misused public funds and avoids criminal charges
NewsOct. 23
Ex-St. Louis prosecutor admits she misused public funds and avoids criminal charges
Alliance Water Resources worker crashes into resident's garage after suffering medical emergency
NewsOct. 23
Alliance Water Resources worker crashes into resident's garage after suffering medical emergency
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy