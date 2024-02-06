Jevon Burleson was wanted on a federal arrest warrant for a felony weapons offense and Jasa Elliott was wanted on a felony arrest warrant and a misdemeanor arrest warrant for drug offenses, Graham said in the post.

Graham said Burleson was found to be a convicted felon for firearms possession and had convictions for assault and drug offenses.

Because of the nature of that information, assistance was requested from the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office Special Response Team to help serve a search warrant on the apartment, the post stated.

Burleson and Elliott were taken into custody without incident and taken to the Cape Girardeau County jail in Jackson.