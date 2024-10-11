Two Cape Girardeau firefighters injured in Sunday blaze

A house fire in Cape Girardeau resulted in two firefighters sustaining minor injuries, according to a release from Cape Girardeau Fire Department.
The release, sent by battalion chief Norman Baker, indicated crews responded to the fire in the 200 block of North Park Avenue shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday.
They found a fire in the basement, which spread to the first and second floors of the home.
While firefighters battled the blaze inside the home, a portion of the first floor and second-floor ceiling collapsed, injuring two. They were taken to a local hospital and later released, the release states.
The fire significantly damaged the home, with officials estimating the damage at $175,000.
The release did not indicate a potential cause of the fire.
Cape Girardeau Fire Department personnel also responded to a fire at 3:18 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of South Pacific Street.
According to a release from battalion chief Brad Dillow, firefighters arrived to find light smoke coming from the front door and visible from the kitchen.
The fire was extinguished, and resulted in moderate damage to the kitchen, the release stated.
There were no injuries, and the fire was deemed accidental, according to the release.
