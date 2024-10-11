Two Cape Girardeau firefighters injured in Sunday blaze

A house fire in Cape Girardeau resulted in two firefighters sustaining minor injuries, according to a release from Cape Girardeau Fire Department.

The release, sent by battalion chief Norman Baker, indicated crews responded to the fire in the 200 block of North Park Avenue shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday.

They found a fire in the basement, which spread to the first and second floors of the home.

While firefighters battled the blaze inside the home, a portion of the first floor and second-floor ceiling collapsed, injuring two. They were taken to a local hospital and later released, the release states.

The fire significantly damaged the home, with officials estimating the damage at $175,000.