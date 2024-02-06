Two Cape County Sheriff's officers receive CIT awards

Two officers with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office received awards from state and regional Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) Councils.

Sgt. Ed Curtis was named officer of the year by the Missouri CIT Council, and deputy Arman Clark was named co-officer of the year by the Southeast Missouri CIT Council.

"It's a very proud moment for the sheriff's office and for me as the sheriff," Cape Girardeau County sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson said. "When you send officers to training and they take that training, they bring it back and they're able to implement it like these officers have here in our office, it's a very proud moment for all of us."

According to Dickerson, Curtis -- who has been employed by the sheriff's office since Oct. 9, 2002 -- was the first officer from the sheriff's department to attend CIT training.