All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsDecember 12, 2017

Two Cape County residents, including former Jackson police officer, face burglary charges in Colorado

Former Jackson police officer Katherine Henson and a Burfordville man have been arrested on burglary and theft charges in Colorado. The Conejos County, Colorado, Sheriff’s Office recently announced on its Facebook page the arrests of Henson, 37, of Jackson and Timothy Luttrull, 49, of Burfordville...

Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss
Katherine Henson
Katherine Henson

Former Jackson police officer Katherine Henson and a Burfordville man have been arrested on burglary and theft charges in Colorado.

The Conejos County, Colorado, Sheriff’s Office recently announced on its Facebook page the arrests of Henson, 37, of Jackson and Timothy Luttrull, 49, of Burfordville.

The pair surrendered at the sheriff’s office Nov. 21, according to a news release posted on the department’s Facebook page Nov. 30.

Jackson police chief James Humphreys said Monday that Henson had worked for his department. She left about five years ago, he recalled.

Humphreys said Henson then worked for a time as a security officer at the federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau.

Timothy Luttrull
Timothy Luttrull

An official with security operations at the courthouse declined to comment.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Henson and Luttrull each are charged with two felony burglary counts, felony theft of $20,000 to $100,000, theft of $2,000 to $5,000, and criminal mischief in connection with two burglaries of dwellings that occurred during the summer, the sheriff’s department said.

Henson and Luttrull also face criminal charges in Archuleta County, Colorado. Both defendants are charged with felony theft of $20,000 to $100,000 and felony weapon possession by a previous offender.

Luttrull also is charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest and obstructing a peace officer, the news release stated.

Henson was being held on bonds totaling $85,000. Luttrull was being held on bonds totaling $85,500, according to the release.

mbliss@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3641

Pertinent address:

Conejos County, Colo.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 14
Cape police investigating death of Scott City man struck by ...
NewsOct. 14
Stoddard County sheriff fined $6K over withheld video of dog...
NewsOct. 14
Police report 10-15-24
NewsOct. 14
Texas driver is killed and two deputies are wounded during M...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
NewsOct. 14
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve Hodges dies at 75
NewsOct. 12
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve Hodges dies at 75
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university officials say agreement with city outdated
NewsOct. 11
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university officials say agreement with city outdated
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, water tests clean
NewsOct. 11
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, water tests clean
Cape native Kenneth McElreath shares lifetime of aviation adventures at Civil Air Patrol meeting
NewsOct. 11
Cape native Kenneth McElreath shares lifetime of aviation adventures at Civil Air Patrol meeting
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
NewsOct. 11
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
Road work: SB US 61 in Cape County reduced for pavement work; nighttime repairs will reduce NB US 61 in Cape
NewsOct. 11
Road work: SB US 61 in Cape County reduced for pavement work; nighttime repairs will reduce NB US 61 in Cape
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
NewsOct. 10
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy