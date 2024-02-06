Former Jackson police officer Katherine Henson and a Burfordville man have been arrested on burglary and theft charges in Colorado.
The Conejos County, Colorado, Sheriff’s Office recently announced on its Facebook page the arrests of Henson, 37, of Jackson and Timothy Luttrull, 49, of Burfordville.
The pair surrendered at the sheriff’s office Nov. 21, according to a news release posted on the department’s Facebook page Nov. 30.
Jackson police chief James Humphreys said Monday that Henson had worked for his department. She left about five years ago, he recalled.
Humphreys said Henson then worked for a time as a security officer at the federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau.
An official with security operations at the courthouse declined to comment.
Henson and Luttrull each are charged with two felony burglary counts, felony theft of $20,000 to $100,000, theft of $2,000 to $5,000, and criminal mischief in connection with two burglaries of dwellings that occurred during the summer, the sheriff’s department said.
Henson and Luttrull also face criminal charges in Archuleta County, Colorado. Both defendants are charged with felony theft of $20,000 to $100,000 and felony weapon possession by a previous offender.
Luttrull also is charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest and obstructing a peace officer, the news release stated.
Henson was being held on bonds totaling $85,000. Luttrull was being held on bonds totaling $85,500, according to the release.
