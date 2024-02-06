Former Jackson police officer Katherine Henson and a Burfordville man have been arrested on burglary and theft charges in Colorado.

The Conejos County, Colorado, Sheriff’s Office recently announced on its Facebook page the arrests of Henson, 37, of Jackson and Timothy Luttrull, 49, of Burfordville.

The pair surrendered at the sheriff’s office Nov. 21, according to a news release posted on the department’s Facebook page Nov. 30.

Jackson police chief James Humphreys said Monday that Henson had worked for his department. She left about five years ago, he recalled.

Humphreys said Henson then worked for a time as a security officer at the federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau.

Timothy Luttrull

An official with security operations at the courthouse declined to comment.