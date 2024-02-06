Two candidates are seeking election for Delta city collector, a position some city leaders want to make an appointed post.

Teresa Byram

Teresa Lesch Byram and Carla Perry are competing to fill a one-year, unexpired term as collector in the April 2 election.

Byram discussed her candidacy in emailed responses to a Southeast Missourian questionnaire. Perry, reached by phone, declined to answer questions.

Scott City attorney Francis Siebert, who provides legal advice to the city of Delta, said city officials discussed seeking voter approval of a measure that would make the collector position an appointed one.

But officials were unable to meet the deadline for placing such an issue on the April ballot. But it could be a ballot issue in the April 2020 election, Siebert said.

State statute stipulates city collectors be elected in fourth-class cities unless voters approve a measure to make it an appointed position, he said.

Byram wrote in an email she believes the position should remain an elected one.