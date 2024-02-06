The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded contracts for the Southeast District during its regular meeting on Feb. 5.

Contracts included pavement preservation treatments, construction of a roundabout, bridge rehabilitations, pavement resurfacing, and bridge and pipe replacements.

Contracts for Bollinger County improvements, include the following:

Rumble stripes on Highway N

A $3,147,556 contract was awarded to Apex Paving Co., for pavement preservation and the addition of rumble stripes on Route N from Route 51 in Bollinger County to Route 25 in Cape Girardeau County. The work includes approximately 17.37 miles of roadway,

The specific Highway N, or State Supplemental Route-N, project constructs a 2-foot-wide shoulder on each side of the road, according to MoDOT officials. Then, once the shoulder improvement is completed, a rumble strip will be cut in the new shoulder.

"With limited funding, we work with traffic data and our local planning partners to identify routes for rumble stripe projects," said Nicole Thieret, communications manager for MoDOT's Southeast District. "This project was identified as a need by our Planning Partners at the SEMO RPC."

The earliest occurrences of the usage of the shoulder rumble striping in Missouri is 2009.

"The goal is to increase safety," Thieret said.

According to the Federal Highway Administration, shoulder rumble strips are proven countermeasures for reducing roadway departure crashes.

As part of a 2023 study, the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration reported there was a 36% reduction "in crash frequency from before to after rumble strip implementation."

Routes in Bollinger County that currently feature rumble stripes include Highways 51, 72, 34, and Route C.

The MoDOT average annual daily traffic count for 2023 on Highway N from Highway 51 to Leopold is about 600 while the count from Leopold to the Bollinger County line is closer to 300 vehicles.

Patton Junction

A $2,720,537 contract was awarded to Fronabarger Concreters Inc., for the construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Routes 72 and 51 in Bollinger County.

This location is referred to as the "Patton Junction".

Construction will likely begin this construction season. As soon as MoDOT gets the final work plans and it completes the pre-construction process, they hope to provide an additional update informing the public when to anticipate work to start on this project.

A public meeting regarding the Highway 51/72 intersection project was held in July 2024.

Additional Southeast District projects