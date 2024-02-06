Two arrested on drug charges after search warrants served

BENTON, Mo. -- A Chaffee, Missouri, man and Sikeston, Missouri, man face drug possession charges following separate search warrants served Wednesday in Scott County.
James Tilley, 67, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, three counts of unlawful use of a firearm and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, according to online court records.
Thomas Boardman, 39, of Sikeston is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury, the Scott County Sheriff's Emergency Response Team (SERT) executed a search warrant Wednesday at 421 Ponderosa in Chaffee after information was obtained of narcotics being sold out of the residence. Tilley was arrested at the residence after deputies found three firearms and 40 grams of methamphetamine.
Later on Wednesday, Scott County SERT executed a search warrant at 219 Sloanville in Sikeston, Drury said. The search warrant was in reference to three previous search warrants executed earlier in the week involving stolen property and narcotics.
During the execution of the search warrant on Sloanville, deputies found Boardman in possession of a controlled substance, the sheriff said. Detectives also found information to assist in the continued investigation of stolen property, the sheriff said.
Boardman was arrested and is being held at the Scott County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bond.
Tilley is being held at the Scott County Jail in lieu of $75,000 bond.
