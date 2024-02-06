All sections
NewsApril 11, 2022

Two arrested in connection to fatal overdose in Butler County

Samantha Tucker

An apparent overdose death has led to investigators pursuing felony murder charges against two suspects.

Early on Sunday, Butler County deputy Damion Smith responded to a residence on County Road 526 in reference to an unresponsive male.

"Upon arrival, [it] was apparent the individual had overdosed," Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs said.

The victim was transported by ambulance to Poplar Bluff (Missouri) Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Further investigations ensued and as a result two people were arrested for providing illegal narcotics and causing the death of the victim, according to law enforcement.

Arrested were Ruthie S. Johnson, 31, of Poplar Bluff and Devlin S. Cooper, 20, of Pocahontas, Arkansas.

The Butler County Sheriff's Department and the SEMO Drug Task Force are continuing the investigation.

"Investigators will be requesting formal charges of felony murder on both subjects," Dobbs said.

