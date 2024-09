Two Charleston, Missouri, men were arrested in connection with the Nov. 17 shooting death of Cournelyous Stevenson, 22, of Cape Girardeau.

Deon Willis

Deiontreil Winston, 22, and Deon Willis, 19, have been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree armed robbery, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon, according to a Wednesday news release from the Charleston Department of Public Safety.