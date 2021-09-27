Two arrested in Cape murder

Two men have been arrested in connection with a Thursday homicide in Cape Girardeau.

Isaiah Triplett

A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department said Delijah Z. James, 18, and Isaiah Keon Triplett, 18, were taken into custody in connection with the death of David Flores, 39, who was shot and killed at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Giboney Avenue.