All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsSeptember 27, 2021

Two arrested in Cape murder

Two men have been arrested in connection with a Thursday homicide in Cape Girardeau. A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department said Delijah Z. James, 18, and Isaiah Keon Triplett, 18, were taken into custody in connection with the death of David Flores, 39, who was shot and killed at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Giboney Avenue...

Rick Fahr avatar
Rick Fahr
Delijah James
Delijah James

Two men have been arrested in connection with a Thursday homicide in Cape Girardeau.

Isaiah Triplett
Isaiah Triplett

A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department said Delijah Z. James, 18, and Isaiah Keon Triplett, 18, were taken into custody in connection with the death of David Flores, 39, who was shot and killed at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Giboney Avenue.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Authorities arrested the pair for alleged second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action.

As of Saturday, both men were being held in lieu of a $1 million cash-only bond.

Sikeston (Missouri) Department of Public Safety assisted in apprehending James.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 3
Street projects presented at Cape City Council meeting
NewsDec. 2
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine posses...
NewsDec. 2
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery a...
NewsDec. 2
St. Louis man arrested for alleged methamphetamine possessio...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 12-3-24
NewsDec. 2
Police report 12-3-24
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possession of child pornography
NewsNov. 29
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possession of child pornography
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy