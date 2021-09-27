Two arrested in Cape murder

Two men have been arrested in connection with a Thursday homicide in Cape Girardeau.
A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department said Delijah Z. James, 18, and Isaiah Keon Triplett, 18, were taken into custody in connection with the death of David Flores, 39, who was shot and killed at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Giboney Avenue.
Authorities arrested the pair for alleged second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action.
As of Saturday, both men were being held in lieu of a $1 million cash-only bond.
Sikeston (Missouri) Department of Public Safety assisted in apprehending James.
