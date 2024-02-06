All sections
March 27, 2021

Two arrested for armed robbery in Sikeston; charges to come

SIKESTON, Mo. -- Two people are in custody for their alleged involvement in an armed robbery Thursday at a park in Sikeston. About 1:10 p.m., officers with Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to Armory Park where a subject was robbed at gunpoint and a large amount of money was taken, according to Public Safety Officer Evelyn Aceves, public information officer for DPS...

By Leonna Heuring ~ Standard Democrat
story image illustation

SIKESTON, Mo. -- Two people are in custody for their alleged involvement in an armed robbery Thursday at a park in Sikeston.

About 1:10 p.m., officers with Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to Armory Park where a subject was robbed at gunpoint and a large amount of money was taken, according to Public Safety Officer Evelyn Aceves, public information officer for DPS.

The subjects fled the scene. Around 2:20 p.m. Thursday the suspect's vehicle was pulled over at the 9-mile marker on Interstate 57 near Charleston by deputies with the Mississippi County Sheriff's Office. The victim's money and firearm were recovered, Aceves said.

Two subjects, whose names are being withheld pending the filing of formal charges, were taken into custody without incident.

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here.

