Two arrested for alleged failure to appear

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Timothy Cobb, 58, of Bernie was arrested at about 9 a.m. Wednesday in Stoddard County for alleged felony failure to appear on a New Madrid County, Missouri, charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the county jail and held without bond.

Kevin Rhodes, 55, of Whitewater was taken into custody at about 9:15 Tuesday night in Cape Girardeau County for alleged failure to appear on a Stoddard County charge of non-support. He was taken to the county jail and held. The bond amount was not reported.