Two arrested for alleged DWIs

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports state authorities arrested Reena Steger, 26, of Altenburg, Missouri, at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday for alleged driving while intoxicated/prior offender. She was taken to the county jail and released.

Shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday, authorities arrested Scott Skrob, 48, of Jackson for alleged driving while intoxicated. He was taken to Jackson Police Department and released.