NewsSeptember 28, 2021

Two arrested for alleged DWIs

Two people were arrested over the weekend for alleged driving while intoxicated in Cape Girardeau County. Missouri State Highway Patrol reports state authorities arrested Reena Steger, 26, of Altenburg, Missouri, at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday for alleged driving while intoxicated/prior offender. She was taken to the county jail and released...

Southeast Missourian

Two people were arrested over the weekend for alleged driving while intoxicated in Cape Girardeau County.

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports state authorities arrested Reena Steger, 26, of Altenburg, Missouri, at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday for alleged driving while intoxicated/prior offender. She was taken to the county jail and released.

Shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday, authorities arrested Scott Skrob, 48, of Jackson for alleged driving while intoxicated. He was taken to Jackson Police Department and released.

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

