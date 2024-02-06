Two arrested for alleged DWI

Two people were arrested recently in Scott County for allegedly driving while intoxicated.
A Missouri woman was taken into custody Monday afternoon. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report stated Angela Wheeler, 48, of Bertrand was arrested in Scott County for alleged driving while intoxicated (drugs) and careless and imprudent driving.
She was released for medical treatment.
Patrol troopers also arrested Douglas Bolt, 31, of Bell City, Missouri, Sunday morning for alleged driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding and failure to wear a seat belt.
He was taken to the county jail and released.
