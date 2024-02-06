Two arrested during search; Sikeston police find guns, drugs and money

SIKESTON, Mo. — Two Sikeston men are in custody after a search warrant was issued Friday night that uncovered drugs, money and guns.
Glenn Mansfield, 47, and Travis Williams, 40, were arrested Friday after officers with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety served a warrant at 315 E. Kathleen St.
Sikeston DPS Chief James McMillen said the warrant was served on a follow up to a shooting March 3 in Sikeston, where a Cape Girardeau man was shot on Kathleen Street.
"(The residence) has ties from the shooting and other criminal activity," McMillen said. "That led to us getting the search warrant."
When officers arrived at about 10:30 p.m. Friday to serve the warrant, they found the building locked up and barricaded.
"It took a while to get inside," McMillen said.
Once inside, officers with the Sikeston Tactical Team as well as other officers found 17 people involved in illegal gambling along with guns, money and drugs.
McMillen said about $22,000 in cash was recovered along with numerous firearms, including an AK with a 50-round drum and an AR with a 100-round double-drum magazine and several other firearms with high-round capacity. Also found was drugs and drug paraphernalia.
"It was stressful," McMillen said of serving the warrant in a residence with the large number of firearms. "We secured the scene and detained everyone and started gathering evidence."
Mansfield was charged with the felonies of delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm and promotion of illegal gambling and the misdemeanor of tampering with evidence.
Williams was charged with the felonies of unlawful possession of a firearm and promotion of illegal gambling.
Mansfield is being held on $60,000 cash or surety bond, while Williams is being held on $40,000 cash or surety.
The investigation is ongoing as weapons tracing is being done on the firearms but it will take some time before that information is returned.
