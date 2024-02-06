Two arrested during search; Sikeston police find guns, drugs and money

SIKESTON, Mo. — Two Sikeston men are in custody after a search warrant was issued Friday night that uncovered drugs, money and guns.

Glenn Mansfield

Glenn Mansfield, 47, and Travis Williams, 40, were arrested Friday after officers with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety served a warrant at 315 E. Kathleen St.

Travis Williams

Sikeston DPS Chief James McMillen said the warrant was served on a follow up to a shooting March 3 in Sikeston, where a Cape Girardeau man was shot on Kathleen Street.

"(The residence) has ties from the shooting and other criminal activity," McMillen said. "That led to us getting the search warrant."

When officers arrived at about 10:30 p.m. Friday to serve the warrant, they found the building locked up and barricaded.