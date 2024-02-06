All sections
NewsJanuary 11, 2018

Two Army reservists killed when SUV struck

HILLSBORO, Mo. -- Two young women killed while trying to get their stalled vehicle off an eastern Missouri roadway were Army reservists returning home from a college visit. Authorities say 19-year-old Genevieve Brown of Festus and 18-year-old Warsha Kumar of Yakima, Washington, were driving a sport utility vehicle that stalled on a Jefferson County roadway, near Hillsboro. An 84-year-old driver then struck the SUV and two other vehicles whose occupants had stopped to help the stranded women...

Associated Press

HILLSBORO, Mo. -- Two young women killed while trying to get their stalled vehicle off an eastern Missouri roadway were Army reservists returning home from a college visit.

Authorities say 19-year-old Genevieve Brown of Festus and 18-year-old Warsha Kumar of Yakima, Washington, were driving a sport utility vehicle that stalled on a Jefferson County roadway, near Hillsboro. An 84-year-old driver then struck the SUV and two other vehicles whose occupants had stopped to help the stranded women.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the two women met in basic training.

Family friend Teresa Reando, of Festus, Missouri, said Brown had dreams of becoming a lawyer and had signed up for classes at Jefferson College hours before the crash. Reando says Kumar arrived in Missouri on Sunday night and accompanied Brown.

State News
