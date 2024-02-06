Two Army reservists killed when SUV struck

HILLSBORO, Mo. -- Two young women killed while trying to get their stalled vehicle off an eastern Missouri roadway were Army reservists returning home from a college visit.

Authorities say 19-year-old Genevieve Brown of Festus and 18-year-old Warsha Kumar of Yakima, Washington, were driving a sport utility vehicle that stalled on a Jefferson County roadway, near Hillsboro. An 84-year-old driver then struck the SUV and two other vehicles whose occupants had stopped to help the stranded women.