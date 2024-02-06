Two armed robberies Wednesday in Cape, police investigating

Cape Girardeau police officers are investigating two armed robberies that occurred within hours of one another Wednesday in Cape Girardeau.
The first armed robbery occurred at about 4:30 p.m. near South Pacific Street and involved a group of suspects — two of which were reported to have been armed with handguns.
Following the armed robbery, a victim fled to Rhodes 101 Stop convenience store at 546 S. Sprigg St. and made contact with police.
Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann said there have been no new developments in the case and the victim would not cooperate in offering important details to officers.
A second armed robbery took place inside Family Video at 1330 Broadway, about five hours after and one mile away from the first incident on South Pacific Street.
At about 9:45 p.m., a suspect entered the business and brandished a silver and black handgun before stealing an undisclosed amount of cash and electronics, Hann stated.
The suspect fled the scene after robbing the business and its staff, and officers searched the surrounding area upon their arrival.
No one was injured during the incident, Hann stated.
The business is on the corner of Broadway and North West End Boulevard. The nearby intersection is one of the nine Cape Girardeau intersections equipped with traffic cameras connected to the city’s fiber network.
When asked whether officers were able to obtain footage from the traffic cameras at the intersection, Hann stated via text message they were reviewing them Thursday morning but he did not believe anything significant was found.
Investigations into the two armed robberies are ongoing, and anyone with information regarding the incidents is asked to contact police.
Contact can be made with the Cape Girardeau Police Department by calling its main non-emergency phone line at (573) 335-6621 or by calling its anonymous tip line at (573) 339-6313.
