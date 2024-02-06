Two-alarm fire contained at Flesh Hound Tattoo

No injuries were reported in a fire Friday night at Flesh Hound Tattoo Studio in Cape Girardeau.

According to battalion chief Norman Baker, at approximately 7:38 p.m. the Cape Girardeau Fire Department was dispatched to the intersection of Broadway and North Sprigg streets for reports of smoke coming from a building in the area. Upon arrival, fire crews saw heavy smoke coming from the rear of the building from both floors, the first floor being occupied by Flesh Hound and the second floor being made up of three residential apartments.

Fire crews had the situation under control approximately 40 minutes after arrival, and units remained on the scene extinguishing hot spots until approximately 10:40 p.m.

Initial responders alerted occupants from one of the apartments, who were able to evacuate. Residents from another apartment had already evacuated the building when fire crews arrived, and the resident of the apartment that caught on fire was not home at the time of the incident.