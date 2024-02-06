Two adults charged after assault of juvenile in Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — A pair of Butler County, Missouri, residents face charges of child endangerment and assault in relation to an incident in March at a local playground.

Jesse B. Chaffin, 41, of Qulin and Miranda J. Gregory, 39, of the 1800 block of County Road 450 were booked Wednesday at Butler County Jail on charges of felony first-degree endangering the welfare of a child resulting in serious physical injury and felony second-degree assault.

According to a probable-cause statement by Poplar Bluff police detective Scott Phelps, officers responded to the playground at Eugene Field Elementary School in reference to a fight involving several people. When officers arrived, they contacted the alleged victim, who was bleeding from the mouth and nose.

The youth said he and a juvenile male had been "talking smack" on the phone about fighting one another for some time. The juvenile male reportedly sent the youth a text while he was at the playground about wanting to fight. Approximately 20 minutes later, a white Dodge Charger and a Ford Bronco pulled up at the playground, according to police reports.